14-year-old boy dies after road accident in Hod Hasharon

A 14-year-old boy has died, after being critically injured in a road accident in Hod Hasharon on Tuesday.

The boy was a resident of Kfar Saba, and was involved in a collision between a private car and an electric bicycle. Immediately after the collision he was evacuated to Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva, with serious life-threatening injuries, and doctors were unable to save his life.

The circumstances of the accident are under investigation.