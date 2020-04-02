Economy Minister: 'Some sectors could get back to work within weeks'

Economy Minister Eli Cohen said today in an interview on Reshet Bet that, "We want to prevent people from meeting up and gathering together during Passover, so that we don't see another rise in the number of infections, like we saw just after Purim."

He added that, "If everyone adheres to the guidelines of the Health Ministry during the Passover break, then we will begin to relax the restrictions immediately following the holiday. A special team is already working on a plan to identify the specific areas and sectors that can get back to work right away."