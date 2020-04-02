Police will enforce wearing of face masks, says HM official

Deputy Director-General of the Health Ministry, Professor Itamar Grotto, was interviewed this morning on Army Radio.

"Health Minister Litzman [who has just been diagnosed with coronavirus] is currently feeling fine," he said. "The last time I came into contact with him was more than two weeks ago, on the 12th of March, so I don't have to self-isolate. We are checking up on who has come into contact with him in recent days."

Grotto also said that "the rate of increase in the number of those infected is small right now, but we still have to keep our finger on the pulse. According to our models, with the exception of Bnei Brak we have succeeded in stopping an exponential rise in infection." He noted that "the police will be enforcing the wearing of face masks, according to the new regulations. This will ensure, at the very least, that those who are already infected won't pass on the infection to others."