Iran may use epidemic crisis to own advantage, advance nuclear program

There is concern among Israeli government officials that Iran may take advantage of the fact that the attention of world leaders is currently elsewhere, dealing with the coronavirus and its fallout, and will make progress on its nuclear power project, Israel Hayom reports.

According to the report, intelligence operatives are especially concerned by this scenario, because Iran has been particularly hard-hit by the coronavirus - indeed, is the country most affected in the entire Middle East. Iran is still under sanctions imposed by the United States, and could now push forward with its atomic program in order to shore up internal support for the regime.