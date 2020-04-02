|
07:25
Reported
News BriefsNissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20
Senior gov't officials may self-quarantine after exposure to HM
Channel 12 News reports that many senior government officials may have to enter self-quarantine, due to having come into contact with Health Minister Yaakov Litzman over the past few days. Litzman and his wife have just been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
According to the report, PM Netanyahu may also have to enter isolation - yet again. Just yesterday he emerged from quarantine after being exposed to a different carrier of the virus.
