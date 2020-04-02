Bnei Brak deputy mayor thanks PM for not imposing lockdown

Deputy mayor of Bnei Brak, Gedalya ben Shimon, was interviewed by Reshet Bet and praised the decision not to impose a total lockdown on the city.

"We thank the prime minister for not imposing a lockdown, and we request of the Health Ministry the list of carriers of the virus, in order to enable us to transfer them to the special coronavirus hotels," he said. "Unfortunately, the Health Ministry hasn't been cooperating with us up until now."