Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20
Florida Governor issues stay-at-home order
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday that he will sign an executive order requiring the state's residents to limit their movement outside of their homes in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, The Hill reported.
"I'm going to be doing an executive order today directing all Floridians to limit movements and all personal interactions outside the home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities," DeSantis said at a press briefing.
