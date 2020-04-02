Freed Palestinian Arab prisoner contracts coronavirus

Palestinian Authority spokesman Ibrahim Milhem on Wednesday claimed that one of the 15 new cases of coronavirus in the PA was 19-year-old Nur a-Din Sarsour from the PA town of Beitunia, who was released after serving time in Israeli prisons.

Milhem claimed that the prison authorities closed the wing in which Sarsour was imprisoned, but no saliva samples were taken to check if other prisoners had been infected with the virus. Sarsour had been in custody since March 18 of this year.