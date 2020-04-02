|
Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20
US intelligence: China concealed extent of coronavirus outbreak
China concealed the extent of the coronavirus outbreak in its country, under-reporting both total cases and deaths it’s suffered from the disease, the US intelligence community concluded in a classified report to the White House, three US officials told Bloomberg on Wednesday.
The officials asked not to be identified because the report is secret, and they declined to detail its contents. But the thrust, they said, is that China’s public reporting on cases and deaths is intentionally incomplete.
