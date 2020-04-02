Ramat Gan Mayor: We may delay filing our petition with Supreme Court

Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama Hacohen responded on Wednesday evening to the Prime Minister's announcement on new restrictions on entry and exit to Bnei Brak.

"I am pleased to see the announcement in which the Prime Minister specifically addressed what is happening in the city of Bnei Brak and announced special and unprecedented steps. In light of the government's announcement, I will convene a special meeting tomorrow to assess the legal situation and examine the Prime Minister's announcement, and we will learn its details from the Israel Police which is supposed to implement it.”

"As long as the details of the announcement and the reality on the ground, which will be closely monitored by our local police and local authorities, testify that in reality the situation is different and for the better, we may delay the filing of our petition until Sunday, to give a real opportunity for the government to implement the resolutions,” added Shama Hacohen.