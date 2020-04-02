|
US to increase counter-narcotics efforts in East Pacific and Caribbean
US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the United States will deploy Navy ships in the Caribbean and East Pacific to prevent drug cartels from taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic and smuggling more narcotics.
Speaking at a White House briefing, Trump said the move is needed because there is a “growing threat” that cartels and criminals will try to take advantage of the pandemic. “We must not let that happen,” he added.
