Those returning from abroad will be tested for fever and symptoms

The Ministry of Defense has updated the National Security Council (NSC) that the treatment mechanism for Israelis returning from abroad will begin operation upon completion of the logistical preparation.

Until the end of the preparations, all those returning from abroad will undergo temperature checks and be tested for coronavirus symptoms. Anyone who is found to have high fever or whp reports symptoms will be transferred to treatment by Magen David Adom at the Ben Gurion Airport, which will coordinate the rest of the treatment with the Ministry of Health. The rest of the passengers will sign forms confirming that they are able to maintain home isolation and will then be released to their homes. Anyone who is unable to perform home isolation will be transferred to one of “coronavirus hotels” of the Defense Ministry.