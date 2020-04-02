PA: Israel thwarting the fight against coronavirus

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammed Shtayyeh claimed on Wednesday that the real obstacle facing the Palestinians in their fight to prevent the spread of coronavirus is "the occupation, the settlers, the checkpoints and all measures taken to hamper our efforts to protect our people and stop the spread of the virus."

Shtayyeh’s remarks were made after it was reported that another 15 Palestinian Arabs had tested positive for COVID-19. According to the official PA news agency Wafa, the new cases are workers are at one of the factories in Atarot in northern Jerusalem.