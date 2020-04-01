Aid package: 'too little too late but better than nothing'

MK Yisrael Eichler (UTJ) voiced his satisfaction with the government's pledge to provide NIS 500 for every family member in light of the Corona crisis.

"I am pleased that the Prime Minister has responded to [the economic crisis] and understands the vital necessity for financial aid that will give many families a little breathing space ahead of their Passover preparations. A one-time NIS 500 package is too little, too late, but better than nothing," Eichler added.