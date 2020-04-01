In the time of Corona: increased demand for house pets

Gush Etzion head veterinarian Dr. Ran Margalit discussed the growing demand for dog adoption since the outbreak of the coronavirus in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

"This is an unusual situation. Usually there are dozens of dogs jhere. Now there are just two left. Since the outbreak of the virus with everyone at home, the number of adoptions has increased."

"We are used to having a difficult time finding homes for dogs. I hope that even in ordinary times, people will continue adopting dogs...That way dogs will have a warm and loving home."