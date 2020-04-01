Widow of terror victim succumbs to coronavirus

Lod resident, Fanny Shaharapi, succumbed to the coronavirus today at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer at the age of 66.

Fanny lost her husband, Morris, 17 years ago in a double terrorist attack in Tel Aviv. Two suicide bombers blew themselves up with explosive belts at the old Central Bus Station in Tel-Aviv and Neve Sha'anan neighborhood.

More than a hundred people were injured, and 23 people killed as a result of the double attack, including Morris who was 60 at the time.