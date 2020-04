22:05 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 15 patients in geriatric ward at Meir Hospital may be corona carriers Kan 11 reported that Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba is investigating reports that 15 hospitalized patients in the geriatric ward are coronavirus carriers. ► ◄ Last Briefs