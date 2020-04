22:01 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 72-year-old corona patient dies at Shaare Zedek Medical Center A 72-year-old man who arrived at Shaarei Zedek in very serious condition died in the morning.



The hospital said that due to the patient's serious condition, he received treatment in a secluded room by medical staff equipped with protective gear and that he was tested for coronavirus. The test returned a positive result in the evening. ► ◄ Last Briefs