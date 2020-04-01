21:56 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Deri: Restrictions only at entrances and exits to Bnei Brak Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) clarified the prime minister's guidelines on tightening quarantine orders in Bnei Brak. "Inside Bnei Brak - it's the same as for all other Israeli citizens. Within the city, you can go shopping or get some fresh air like everywhere else. [Extra] restrictions only apply to city entrances and exits. Residents of Bnei Brak can do anything anyone else in the country can," he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs