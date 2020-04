21:06 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 'Further market deterioration to result in serious unemployment rise' Kan 11 reported that according to The Treasury, any further exacerbation of restrictions on the labor market - which dropped from 30% activity to 15% this week - will bring the number of unemployed from 1,000,000 to 1,400,000. ► ◄ Last Briefs