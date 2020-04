20:21 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Trump: Iran's attempt to hurt forces will provoke harsh response US President Donald Trump threatened the regime in Tehran tonight. "According to reliable sources, Iran or its affiliates are planning an attack on US soldiers or targets in Iraq. If that happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price and the response will be harsh," Trump said. ► ◄ Last Briefs