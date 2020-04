20:08 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 'Close down Neve Sha'anan' MK Ofir Sofer (Yamina) called on the government to close off the Neve She'anan neighborhood of Southern Tel-Aviv due to disregard to health restrictions on the part of illegal Sudanese and Eritrean aliens in the area. ► ◄ Last Briefs