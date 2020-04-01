|
20:02
Reported
News BriefsNissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20
Bennett: PM and I have difference of opinions on Corona fight
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett addressed the disagreements between him and Prime Minister Netanyahu on the issue of handling the coronavirus crisis.
"The prime minister and I sometimes have different opinions about the treatment of coronavirus. Netanyahu was completely right two months ago - but not all of my positions are accepted," Bennett said in an interview with Channel 13.
Last Briefs