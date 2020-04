19:48 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Ministry of Health fast tracks 900 nurses Under directives from the Minister of Health and Director General of the Ministry, the Ministry of Health handed out practive permits to 900 registered nurses in a fast track course. ► ◄ Last Briefs