Joint List's Jewish MK condemns 'police brutality'

The Joint List's sole Jewish MK Ofer Cassif said that "police brutality in Jaffa is unbearable and irresponsible at such a time. We have all seen how the police [treat Jews] completely differently."

"I call on the police to release the detainees [arrested in Jaffa for violating isolation orders] and put an immediate end to the unnecessary provocations, and again call on the protesters to remain at home."

"The protests [were] justified," he stated.