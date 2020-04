19:17 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 National Gallery of Art to return Nazi-looted Picasso to heirs Read more Art museum will return drawing by Picasso to heirs of German-Jewish banker who sold it at a loss, fearing Nazis would confiscate his estate. ► ◄ Last Briefs