19:10 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 24th coronavirus death in Israel The COVID-19 death toll in Israel rose to 24 today. A 66-year-old woman suffering from multiple background illnesses passed of complications from the disease at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.