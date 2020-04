18:28 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Ramat Gan: Close off Bnei Brak The Ramat Gan Municipality threatened that if the government did not impose an immediate quarantine on neighboring Bnei Brak it would petition the High Court demanding immediate action. ► ◄ Last Briefs