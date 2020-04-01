|
Obama attacks Trump's handling of coronavirus crisis
The Washington Post reported that former president Barack Obama offered strong criticism for President Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis.
Obama attacked what he termed as the current administrion's "slow treatment" of the pandemic. He also tweeted that the country couldn't afford another four years of "climate denial" referencing the President's rolling back fuel efficiency standards.
