17:08 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 69-year-old corona patient passes at Shaare Zedek A 69-year-old corona patient was pronounced dead at Shaarei Zedek Medical Center today. According to a hospital report, the patient was suffering of severe related illnesses. Hospital staff provided the patient with close medical and supportive care and said it "participated in the family's grief."