16:41 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 American Jewish Committee (AJC) donates $150,000 for virus fight The American Jewish Committee (AJC) donated $150,000 to aid efforts against the coronavirus pandemic. "As the pandemic spreads, straining precious medical resources, assisting those on the frontlines of care and research is imperative," said AJC CEO David Harris. ► ◄ Last Briefs