Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Kochavi warns of 'strict punishment' for violations In light of the large number of recent cases of IDF soldiers holding meetings in disregard of the Ministry of Health's guidelines, the chief of staff maked it clear that the time for forgiveness has come to an end.