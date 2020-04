16:09 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Rescue flight to Melbourne to take off shortly El Al's rescue flight to Melbourne is scheduled to take off from Ben Gurion Airport at 5:00 pm and land at 5:00 pm tomorrow (Australia time). This is the longest flight in Israeli aviation history and is slated to last 17 hours and 40 minutes. ► ◄ Last Briefs