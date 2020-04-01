|
16:03
Reported
Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20
Bennett: chief of staff treating protocol violations at IDF bases
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett was asked by Arutz Sheva News about recent reports of breaches of Ministry of Health guidelines at IDF bases.
Bennett said that the IDF is the largest organization in the country and that accordingly, there would be a few isolated cases of guideline violations. He stated that the chief of staff is treating these violations with the utmost severity.
