15:45 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Bennett: Quickly implement PM's orders Defense Minister Naftali Bennett instructed the Ministry of Defense and IDF to quickly examine the implications of the PM's directive with regards to Israelis returning from abroad and prepare for their implementation. ► ◄ Last Briefs