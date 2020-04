15:38 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 MK Shelah tired of Gantz's 'empty threats' MK Ofer Shelah (Telem - Yesh Atid) called Blue and White's threats to quit the coalitionary talks with Netanyahu "idle threats," He said, "You're ridiculous. If you hadn't crawled into his lap, legislation [to prevent an MK awaiting trial for criminal charges] would already be in full swing. You've already surrendered and now you are asking for mercy and threatening an empty holster." ► ◄ Last Briefs