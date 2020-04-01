|
15:12
Reported
News BriefsNissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20
9 patients released from hospital
During the past hours, nine coronavirus patients in light condition were released from Mayanei Yeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak for continued treatment and recovery at Nir Etzion Hotel.
It was reported that "The release [was conducted] in collaboration with the Home Front Command and various health insurance companies and will allow the medical center to continue admitting additional patients in need of treatment."
