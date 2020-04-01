Bnei Brak Deputy Mayor: Health Ministry must give names of infected

Bnei Brak Deputy Mayor Attorney Gedaliah Ben Shimon urges the Health Ministry to immediately pass on the names of the carriers and infected persons in the city, "so that we can take them out to hotels and stop the spread of infection in the city.

"The city of Bnei Brak is not in a humanitarian crisis. It is a health crisis. There is no shortage of either drugs or food. There is a health crisis here.

"The Health Ministry needs to get into the story and give us the names of the infected and we will take them out in a dignified and responsible manner to the hotels. This is how we will take care of both shortages and all the residents of Bnei Brak."