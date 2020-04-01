This year's matriculation exams to take place in emergency format

In light of the continued coronavirus spread, and in view of the uncertainty regarding the opening of educational institutions after the Passover holiday, the Education Ministry has decided this year to conduct the matriculation exams on emergency format.

This means the matriculation exams will run for 5 weeks, starting from June 22 to the end of July, and students will be tested for up to 5 exams this year instead of up to 7 exams as usual.

In addition, freedom of choice in the various questionnaires will be expanded, allowing the Education Ministry more focus for students.