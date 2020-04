14:24 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Blue and White officials warn Netanyahu Blue and White officials warn that if Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu does not advance in negotiations, the legislation against him will be renewed within days, according to a report by Channel 12 News commentator Amit Segal. ► ◄ Last Briefs