13:38 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Gilad Erdan: 'If necessary we'll know to impose closure immediately' The Internal Security Minister made it clear in the Knesset plenum that IDF soldiers assisting the police do not enforce and are only intended to create a presence and deter.