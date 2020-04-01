|
13:36
Reported
News BriefsNissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20
PM: All coming to Israel from abroad transferred to hotel isolation
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu instructed the Defense Ministry to transfer all who come to Israel from overseas to hotel isolation (or other converted facilities) under supervision. The decision is effective immediately.
The Prime Minister also stated that as the Defense Ministry succeeds in providing test kits, in accordance with the requirements set by the Health Ministry, the tests will also be considered for all those coming from abroad.
The Prime Minister directed the Treasury to allocate an immediate budget to the matter.
