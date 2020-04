13:21 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 What background illnesses did coronavirus patients have? Prof. Moti Ravid: "The biggest mortality risk group from coronavirus is a group of people with respiratory deprivation who manifest chronic lung disease or asthma." ► ◄ Last Briefs