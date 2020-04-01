Haredi Medical Advisor: 'You're murdering your grandfather'

Haredi medical advisor Rabbi Shimon Rogovoy sent a firm message to young haredim who have not obeyed the Health Ministry.

"You're murdering your grandfather; you're supposed to make sure you don't put anyone else at risk, more than the fear of getting infected yourself.

"But there's a terrible mistake here. Every person, all the more so a Jew, has to think about others. In the end, those who may be particularly vulnerable are those who are older and ill with background illnesses and those with a weakened immune system, the death rate in these groups reaches as much as 22 percent. Personal responsibility is required for those people at risk."