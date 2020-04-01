Minister Erdan: Bnei Brak infected must be obliged to hotel treatment

Internal Securioty Minister Gilad Erdan today said that coronavirud patients from the city of Bnei Brak should be obliged to go to hotel care.

Erdan added in an interview to Kalman Libeskind and Assaf Lieberman on Kan Reshet Bet that "at government meetings, I said that the decision to allow light-condition patients choose where they want do the isolation is very bad."