'One hand gives self-employed a grant, the other hand takes it away'

In a discussion of the Knesset Finance Committee, MK Michal Shir (Likud) attacked the Treasury's intention to impose a tax on the grant that the State will disburse to the self-employed.

"I want to understand why the State wants to give a grant on the one hand and on the other it wants to take. One hand gives the grant while the other hand takes it away.

"I understand a tax is needed, but this grant comes so people don't collapse. Even if it happens at the end of the year, where businesses will have to pay the same tax not immediately, okay, but in a year what will happen to these businesses? After all, they won't be able to stand on their feet so quickly, they're facing a crisis."