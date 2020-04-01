|
Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20
Over one million unemployed in Israel
The total number of active job seekers in Israel passed the million mark just before midnight yesterday, and stands at 1,004,316 this morning as of 7:00.
Yesterday, 35,668 job seekers registered - about 49 percent more than Monday (23,978) and Sunday (23,946), the highest figure since last Thursday (42,860).
In March, the Employment Service recorded 843,945 people (89.7% of whom were sent to vacation without pay, 6.4% were dismissed) - an unprecedented figure, compared to only 23,063 and 25,456 in January and February respectively.
