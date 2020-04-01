Suspect in attempted murder, armed robbery 12 years ago arrested

The Israel Police were able to uncover the identity of a suspect in an attempted murder and armed robbery that happened 12 years ago in Jerusalem and arrest him.

Police note that following technological developments that have been added to the police arsenal over the years, and further examination of the case by an investigative team, investigators were able to reveal two weeks ago the identity of the suspect, a 45-year-old Arab from eastern Jerusalem, and arrest him.

The prosecutor's office filed a prosecutor's statement against the suspect in the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, which extended his arrest.