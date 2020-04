10:45 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Social Affairs Ministry to allocate NIS 6 million to protect staff The Labor and Social Welfare Ministry will allocate NIS 6 million to protect staff in the framework of people with disabilities and youth at risk. ► ◄ Last Briefs