Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Modi'in Illit: Worshipers holding prayer in synagogue arrested Six suspects belonging to the Jerusalem Faction were arrested for questioning this morning, after praying at a synagogue in Modi'in Illit in contravention of Health Ministry regulations, and after failing to comply with police orders to disperse, refusing to identify themselves, and confronting police.